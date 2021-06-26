Arizona National Guard supports Phoenix food bank

Arizona National Guard service members help prepare meals for area residents at a food bank in Phoenix, June 23, 2021. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response.
