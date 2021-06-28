aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Arizona National Guard supports Snowflake food bank

by Aerotech News
Arizona National Guard service members prepare and distribute groceries for area residents at a food pantry in Snowflake, June 22, 2021. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Dillon Davis)

U.S. Army Spc. Daniel Medina, 1-158th Infantry Regiment infantryman, loads groceries into a residents vehicle at a food pantry in Snowflake, June 22, 2021. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support food banks and other community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Dillon Davis)
