DM hosts 2022 Heritage Flight Training Course

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., hosted Air Combat Command’s 2022 Heritage Flight Training Course in Tucson, Ariz., March 2-6, 2022.

The HFTC prepares members of the four ACC single-ship demonstration teams for their upcoming air show season.

“Training is imperative to what we do every day, and this course ensures our demonstration teams and Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation pilots receive the best training and preparation they can get,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Bittner, chief of ACC aerial events branch. “These Airmen represent the best of what ACC and the Air Force have to offer from the crew chiefs, equipment technicians and pilots.”

During this annual requirement, World War II and Korean-era aircraft from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation fly alongside ACC’s A-10 Thunderbolt II, F-16 Viper, F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II demonstration teams. This training ensures they are certified to fly safely in close formations and primed for the upcoming national and international air shows for the season.

“Aviation safety is an important factor for our demonstration teams,” said Capt. Sky Lesh, HFTC project officer. “This allows the public to enjoy what these teams are capable of, and learn about the Air Force’s heritage and mission.”

The Heritage Flight program began in March 1997, only a couple of years after ACC was activated almost 30 years ago.

“Heritage Flight Training Course is an homage to the history and modernization of our capabilities within Air Combat Command and the U.S. Air Force,” Bittner said. “We continue to educate our communities through the air shows we perform in celebrating 75 years of Air Force history.”