The Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) National Cemetery Administration maintains 155 national cemeteries in 42 states and Puerto Rico, as well as 34 soldier’s lots and monument sites, including two in Arizona.
National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
23029 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, Arizona 85024
The Memorial Day Ceremony paying respect to those who have given their lives to defend our freedoms will
begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 30 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
The event will feature Susan Kee, keynote speaker, along with a flyover, wreath presentations, color guard, musical accompaniments by the Army National Guard Band, and much more.
Guests are encouraged to arrive early as parking spaces fill up quickly.
Volunteers are welcome to assist with placing flags throughout the cemetery on Saturday, May 28 at 7 a.m.
Prescott National Cemetery
500 Highway 89 North
Prescott, AZ 86313
The Annual Memorial Day Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 30 at the Prescott National Cemetery.
Parking will not be available at the cemetery. Parking is available at the VA and shuttles will be providing transportation to and from the cemetery. Seating is limited and guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
Arizona State and Tribal Veterans Cemeteries
The Arizona State Veterans’ Cemeteries provide a lasting final benefit in honor of Veterans and their families with a final resting place in appreciation and gratitude for their service and sacrifice to our nation.
Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Camp Navajo
14317 Veterans Drive, Camp Navajo
Bellemont, AZ 86015
Memorial Day Observance Ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 30 at Arizona Veterans’ Memorial
Cemetery at Camp Navajo, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.
Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Marana
15950 N. Luckett Road
Marana, AZ 85653
Memorial Day Ceremony begins at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 30 at the Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery at Marana to honor and remember the men and woman who died while serving in the U.S. military.
Monte Calvario Veterans’ Cemetery
5149 W. Omokol
Tucson, AZ 85757
San Carlos Apache Tribe Veterans’ Cemetery
42700 W US Highway 70
San Carlos, AZ 85550
Help honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country with a flag ceremony on
Monday, May 30, at 11 a.m. at the San Carlos Apache Tribe Veterans Cemetery.
Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery
1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail
Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
Memorial Day Ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m., Monday, May 30, paying tribute and honoring the men and
women who have died while serving our country.