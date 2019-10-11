Airmen recognized at military appreciation baseball game

A Scottsdale Scorpion baseball player stands on third base during an Arizona Fall League military appreciation baseball game Oct. 6, 2019, at Camelback Ranch stadium in Phoenix. The Arizona Fall League hosted the military appreciation game to honor members of the armed forces, recognizing 14 Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing during the game. Luke Airmen regularly engage with community members to build relationships and show the military’s appreciation for the community’s continued support over the base’s 78-year history.





The Glendale Javelinas show respect to the U.S. flag as the Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard post the colors during the National Anthem at a Major League Baseball Arizona Fall League military appreciation game Oct. 6, 2019, at Camelback Ranch stadium in Phoenix. The Luke Air Force Base Honor Guard performs color guards at different events including funerals, retirements, promotions, changes of command and community events.





Staff Sgt. Joseluis Guerra, 56th Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of armory, and his son are recognized during a Major League Baseball Arizona Fall League game Oct. 6, 2019, at Camelback Ranch stadium in Phoenix. During the game, the AFL honored 14 Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing for their service with events including a military member singing the National Anthem; the 56th FW Command Chief throwing the first pitch; individual recognition of 14 Airmen between the first six innings; two Airmen announcing the player line up during the game; and, military members throwing T-shirts to the crowd.





Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez, 56th Fighter Wing photojournalist, announces names of baseball players preparing to bat during a Major League Baseball Arizona Fall League military appreciation game Oct. 6, 2019, at Camelback Ranch stadium in Phoenix. During the game, the AFL included Airmen in a variety of ways from throwing the first pitch to individual recognition between innings to announcing a portion of the game.





Conner Johnstone throws a pitch during a Major League Baseball Arizona Fall League military appreciation baseball Oct. 6, 2019, at Camelback Ranch stadium in Phoenix. During the game, the AFL honored 14 Luke Air Force Base Airmen for their service. Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing regularly engage with community members to build relationships and show the military’s appreciation for the community’s continued support over the base’s 78-year history.