Sen. Kyrsten Sinema visits Luke

Brig. Gen. Todd D. Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander, thanks U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona for visiting the base Oct. 9, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Sinema toured the Airman and Family Readiness Center, Military and Veterans Success Center and spoke with Luke leadership about modifications that could be implemented on the base. As a primary training base for pilots flying the F-35A Lightning II and the F-16 Fighting Falcon, Luke AFB is home to more than 6,600 active duty Airmen, reserve Airmen, and civilian employees; the base has a $2.4 billion economic impact in Arizona.





U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona discusses key topics with 56th Fighter Wing Airmen during a roundtable Oct. 9, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Sinema toured Luke AFB and spoke with leadership to learn about its mission and challenges impacting the base and its community.





Antonisha Dorsey, Military and Veterans Success Center program manager, explains the Journeys of Veterans Map to U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Oct. 9, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Sinema learned how the center aids veterans and helps Luke Airmen transition into the civilian life.