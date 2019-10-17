October is Energy Awareness Month

Here are simple and resourceful ways to save on energy costs in the home!

Slay the energy vampires and save on your monthly electric bill! Here’s how:

1. Unplug the not-in-use phone charger and small kitchen appliances

2. Plug large appliances into power strips for easy off/on

3. Powering down computers and video game consoles

4. Upgrading to Energy Star Appliances1

5. Adjusting your thermostat one degree can save an additional 2-3%2

For more information or cool energy ideas,

email Christine Archie at Christine.Archie@us.af.mil

