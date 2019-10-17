Thunderbolt — The Book pg4

56th Medical Group

56th Medical Support Squadron

Mission: We exist to provide seamlessly integrated support through excellent patient care.

Demographics: There are 150 active-duty, civilian and contract members.

Leadership

Commander: Lt. Col. Christine Sanders

Superintendent: Senior Master Sgt. Abigail Esparza

Responsibilities: Ensures ready fighting forces by providing administrative, financial, data analysis, management, and therapeutic services essential to health promotion, and healthcare for 5,700 military personnel and 88,000 eligible beneficiaries. Prepares wing personnel for expeditionary operations to support global missions. Supports 113,267 annual patient visits in an integrated $1.2 million managed care environment.

Fun facts: MDSS is a multidisciplinary team of specialty codes making it the most diverse squadron in the wing.

56th Healthcare Operations Squadron

Mission: Ensures medical readiness of the human weapon system for the Air Force’s largest fighter wing, while seamlessly providing patient-centered trusted care with Airmen and families to keep them healthy for life and ready to support the mission.

Demographics: There are 133 active-duty, civilian and contract members.

Leadership:

Commander: Lt. Col. Nathan Schwamburger

Superintendent: Senior Master Sgt. Angie Cain

Responsibilities: HCOS provides comprehensive medical care to 6,000 uniformed personnel and 88,000 eligible beneficiaries by promoting health, maintaining wellness, and minimizing the impact of illness. The family health, medical services, surgical services, and clinical services flights support more than 113,250 ambulatory visits and 670 patient surgeries annually.

Fun facts: Our Squadron Chant is “Blood, Guts, & Paper Cuts!”

56th Operational Medical

Readiness Squadron

Motto: “Prevention is better than cure.”

Mission: We keep the 56th Fighter Wing medically ready to fight.

Demographics: There are 172 Airmen.

Leadership

Commander: Col. David Duval

Superintendent: Senior Master Sgt. Sally White

Responsibilities: The OMRS supports the flying, training, and readiness mission of the 56th FW, delivering outstanding medical, dental, and mental health care to the base’s 6,000 active-duty personnel; specialized support includes public health, bioenvironmental engineering, optometry, and health promotions for Luke aeromedical, occupational, environmental and preventive medicine programs.

Tenant Units

944th Fighter Wing

Mission: Forging combat Airmen to fly, fight and win

Vision: Provide mission-ready Reserve Citizen Airmen anytime, anywhere.

Demographics: The wing has an authorized strength of 1,981 personnel; of the assigned personnel, about 756 are full-time Air Reserve technicians, active Guard-Reserve and civilians who provide continuity between weekend training periods.

Leadership

Commander: Col. James Greenwald

Vice commander: Col. Sean Rassas

Command chief: Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Malcom

Responsibilities: Train F-35, F-16, F-15 and A-10 pilots, and all assigned reservists to provide combat-ready warriors in support of Air Force mission requirements.

Fun facts: The 944th Fighter Wing is the largest unit equipped wing in 10th Air Force and the largest fighter unit in the Air Force Reserve, flying four airframes and located in five geographical locations.

Air Force Office of Special Investigations Phoenix Field Office

Mission: To identify, exploit and neutralize criminal, terrorist and intelligence threats to the Air Force, Defense Department and U.S. government.

Demographics: There are more than 2,000 military and civilian federally credentialed special agents. The command has more than 1,000 professional and military staff personnel providing operational support command-wide. The military and civilian professionals are supported by nearly 400 Air Force Reservists, both officer and enlisted. AFOSI Reservists are Individual Mobilization Augmentees who serve as both credentialed special agents and professional staff members.

History: AFOSI was founded Aug. 1, 1948, at the suggestion of Congress to consolidate investigative activities in the U.S. Air Force. Secretary of the Air Force W. Stuart Symington created AFOSI and patterned it after the FBI. He appointed Special Agent Joseph Carroll, an assistant to FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, as the first AFOSI commander and charged him with providing independent, unbiased and centrally directed investigations of criminal activity in the Air Force.

Interesting facts: It was an AFOSI agent who first alerted Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s headquarters of the attack from North Korea that began the Korean War in June of 1950.

Sen. Arlen Specter is a former AFOSI member, as was Rep. Herbert Bateman, who passed away Sept. 11, 2000.

AFOSI welcomes more than 230 new special agents into the organization each year and is the second-most requested career field in the Air Force.

Detachment 9, Air Combat Command Training Support Squadron

Mission: Training experts providing a solid framework for instruction through current and relevant syllabi, comprehensive training devices, diligent contract support and quality assurance for our supported units throughout the Combat Air Force.

Demographics: There are nine active-duty members, 20 contractors and nine civilians

Leadership:

Detachment commander: Lt. Col. Jerry Davisson, parent squadron HQ ACC TRSS reporting directly to ACC/A3.

Director of control and reporting center: David Fitzmaurice

Director of aircrew training devices: David Ehrman

Superintendent: Master Sgt. Stephanie Leal

Responsibilities: Det. 9 consists of two flights, Control and Reporting Center (CRC) and Aircrew Training Device (ATD).

CRC Flight: Designs, develops, maintains, reviews and distributes training solutions for air control squadron’s control and reporting center. Provides quality control of all contract deliverables as well as administers the CRC graduate evaluation program, obtaining timely feedback from recently qualified operators and technicians.

ATD Flight: ACCs sole trainer fabrication organization, designs, builds, fields and maintains ATDs, part-task trainers, and egress procedures trainers for CAF units around the globe. The ATD flight currently maintains more than 400 ATD and PTTs around the globe in 72 locations.

Detachment 12, 372nd Training Squadron

Mission: The unit provides F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35 Lightning II aircraft maintenance training to hundreds of maintainers from the 56th Fighter Wing and personnel en route to locations worldwide; provides training to Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve units as well as numerous international students.

Demographics: Activated in 1962, Det. 12 is the largest fighter aircraft field-training detachment in the U.S. Air Force with more than 24,000 instructional hours a year. The members of the unit offer courses of instruction designed to educate, motivate and inspire nearly 1,000 students annually.

Leadership

Detachment commander: Capt. Zaihre Hannah

Responsibilities: The unit maintains seven aircraft maintenance trainers and 64,000 square feet of first-class training facilities valued at $143.9 million.

Navy Operational Support Center Phoenix

Mission: Provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to our Navy and Marine Corps team and joint forces, from peace to war.

Demographics: There are two active-duty officers, 21 active-duty enlisted, two U.S. government employees, 100 Reserve officers and 650 Reserve enlisted.

Leadership

Commanding officer: Cmdr. Justin Collins

Executive officer: Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Lopez

Command senior chief: Senior Chief Petty Officer Christopher Reid

Responsibilities: Provide full-time training, administration and readiness support to more than 750 Navy Reserve personnel across 20 units.

Fun facts: NOSC Phoenix has the Navy’s first LEED Platinum (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) certified building.

U.S. Marine Corps Bulk Fuel Company C

Mission: Provide general support and engineering support of a deliberate nature to the Marine Expeditionary Force, to include survivability, counter-mobility and mobility enhancements; and general supply support incident to the handling, storage and distribution of water and fuel.

Responsibilities: Supplies, handles, stores and distributes water and fuel during peacetime and wartime operations; instructor-inspector staff provides guidance and oversight for Reserve counterparts.

Fun facts: Bulk Fuel Company C is the largest drilling Reserve company in the Marine Corps.