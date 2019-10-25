Childhelp members visit Luke

Airman 1st Class Jacob Turcotte, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal team member, instructs Kenneth Allen, a member of the Childhelp program, on how to use an Andros 16 bomb disposal robot during the Childhelp Kids Day of Hope tour Oct. 16, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During the tour, each child was paired with a mentor from the 56th Security Forces Squadron to accompany them.





Trinity Garcia, a member of the Childhelp program, wears an Explosive Ordnance Disposal 9 bomb suit during the Childhelp Kids Day of Hope tour Oct. 16, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Childhelp, a program designed to help children affected by child abuse, has been working with Luke for 15 years to provide tours and mentors for members of Childhelp.





Firefighters from the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron show a fire engine to the members of the Childhelp program during the Childhelp Kids Day of Hope tour Oct. 16, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During the tour, the children visited the fire station, military working dog kennels, air traffic control tower, aircrew flight equipment and explosive ordnance disposal facilities on base to learn about their operations and how they contribute to the mission.





Kenneth Allen, a member of the Childhelp program, dons a pilot helmet at the 56th Operation Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment during the Childhelp Kids Day of Hope tour Oct. 16, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During the tour, the children visited the fire station, military working dog kennels, air traffic control tower, aircrew flight equipment and explosive ordnance disposal facilities on base to learn about their operations and how they contribute to the mission.





Air traffic controllers from the 56th Operations Support Squadron give a tour of the air traffic control tower during the Childhelp Kids Day of Hope tour Oct. 16, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Childhelp, a program designed to help children affected by child abuse and neglect as well as at-risk children, has been working with Luke for 15 years to provide tours and mentors for the members.





Airmen from the 56th Security Forces Squadron and members from the Childhelp program pose for a group photo during the Childhelp Kids Day of Hope tour Oct. 16, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During the tour, each child was paired with a mentor from the 56th SFS to accompany them and share their story of being in the Air Force.