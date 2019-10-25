Communication squadron connects Airmen across Luke

Airman 1st Class Andrew Karlson, 56th Communication Squadron client system technician, speaks into a base station radio system at the 56th CS building Oct. 22, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th CS is responsible for maintaining all radio systems used by different agencies on base, ensuring that Airmen can communicate effectively and efficiently.





Senior Airman Zachary Delgado, 56th Communication Squadron client system technician, trouble shoots a system and performs customer service routing at the 56th CS building Oct. 22, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Responding to customer service calls along with trouble shooting through virtual help desk allow 56th CS technicians to work remotely with base Airmen on their technical issues.





Airman 1st Class Kyren Chopin, 56th Communication Squadron client system technician, prepares to update a customer’s computer at the 56th CS building Oct. 22, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Keeping computers updated allows Airmen to receive up-to-date information such as emails, base notifications, etc.





Airman 1st Class Martin Fernandez, 56th Communication Squadron client system technicians, inspects a cable line for a port installation controller in a server room at the 56th CS building Oct. 22, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th CS technicians perform these tests while installing new cable systems to determine if ports are active.





Senior Airman Louis Polidore and Tech. Sgt. Graham Henderson, 56th Communication Squadron client system technicians, configure a network domain controller in a server room at the 56th CS building Oct. 22, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th CS technicians are responsible for ensuring the security of all network computers base wide.