ALS graduates 48 from class 19-7

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated 46 senior airmen and two staff sergeants Oct. 10 from class 19-7.
The award winners are:
John L. Levitow Award: Patrick Griffith, 56th Operation Support Squadron
Distinguished graduates: Joseph Efren Deguino, 56th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron; Sarah Cochran, 144th Force Support Squadron; Deven Augustine, 56th OSS; and Matthew Frech, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron
Commandant’s Award: Nevada Bailey, 56th Security Forces
Squadron
Academic Achievement Award: Joseph Efren Deguino, 56th OMRS
Other graduates are:
56th OSS
Reece Jankowy
607th Air Control Squadron
Staff Sgt. Andrew Pillar and Robert Worthington 56th CMS
Alexis George, Paige Griffith, Mason Tidwell and Maxwell Webster
56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Staff Sgt. Mark Johnson, Caleb Jordan, Douglass Moreland, Brendan Pavlovsky, Andres Perez and Michael Robb
56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Brandon Boyd, Christopher Cieminski, Kristopher Johnson, Derek Massey, Terence Mims, Johnny Patterson, Nikolas Ramirez and Juan Rivas
756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Curtis Andres, Trevin Atwood, Peter Bryant, Patrick Forrest, Evelio Reyes Hernandez, Kyle Johnson, Jeremy Moore, Jonathan Odell and Bradley Wydra
56th Civil Engineer Squadron
Ryan Fox
56th Communications Squadron
Nathaniel Peterson and Caroline Snyder
56th SFS
Raymond Garcia
56th Contracting Squadron
Zachary Milward
56th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Julian Nieto and Sean Thielmann
56th Medical Operations Squadron
Wesley Nixon
56th Medical Support Squadron
Igor Pacheco
56th OMRS
Dejon Williams
Detachment 9
Julian Jutz
146th LRS/POL
Ross Snyder
Courtesy of Master Sgt.
John Bradford Doyon, 56th FSS