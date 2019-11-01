ALS graduates 48 from class 19-7

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated 46 senior airmen and two staff sergeants Oct. 10 from class 19-7.

The award winners are:

John L. Levitow Award: Patrick Griffith, 56th Operation Support Squadron

Distinguished graduates: Joseph Efren Deguino, 56th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron; Sarah Cochran, 144th Force Support Squadron; Deven Augustine, 56th OSS; and Matthew Frech, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron

Commandant’s Award: Nevada Bailey, 56th Security Forces

Squadron

Academic Achievement Award: Joseph Efren Deguino, 56th OMRS

Other graduates are:

56th OSS

Reece Jankowy

607th Air Control Squadron

Staff Sgt. Andrew Pillar and Robert Worthington 56th CMS

Alexis George, Paige Griffith, Mason Tidwell and Maxwell Webster

56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

Staff Sgt. Mark Johnson, Caleb Jordan, Douglass Moreland, Brendan Pavlovsky, Andres Perez and Michael Robb

56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Brandon Boyd, Christopher Cieminski, Kristopher Johnson, Derek Massey, Terence Mims, Johnny Patterson, Nikolas Ramirez and Juan Rivas

756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Curtis Andres, Trevin Atwood, Peter Bryant, Patrick Forrest, Evelio Reyes Hernandez, Kyle Johnson, Jeremy Moore, Jonathan Odell and Bradley Wydra

56th Civil Engineer Squadron

Ryan Fox

56th Communications Squadron

Nathaniel Peterson and Caroline Snyder

56th SFS

Raymond Garcia

56th Contracting Squadron

Zachary Milward

56th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Julian Nieto and Sean Thielmann

56th Medical Operations Squadron

Wesley Nixon

56th Medical Support Squadron

Igor Pacheco

56th OMRS

Dejon Williams

Detachment 9

Julian Jutz

146th LRS/POL

Ross Snyder

Courtesy of Master Sgt.

John Bradford Doyon, 56th FSS