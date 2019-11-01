Environmental brings national recycling celebration to base

The 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Environmental Office is hosting the annual Luke Air Force America Recycles Day Event 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 15 outside the Luke Exchange. CES Environmental is joining thousands of local organizers holding recycling events across the country to celebrate America Recycles Day, a national initiative of Keep America Beautiful.

CES Environmental has partnered with AAFES, EGreen Solutions, and GreenSheen Paint to collect and recycle household electronics and latex paint. We will also be providing valuable information pertaining to water conservation and storm water pollution prevention to help save our local waters.

The event is free and open to all base personnel and retirees. Note – this is for household materials, not government-owned materials.

“America Recycles Day provides a key moment in time to regain momentum for recycling in America, and to help make recycling a daily social norm across the country,” said Brenda Pulley, senior vice president, recycling, Keep America Beautiful. “Get involved by conducting an America Recycles Day event in your hometown. Take the ‘#BeRecycled’ Pledge and invite your friends, family and neighbors to do the same. Let’s get people recycling in every aspect of their lives – at home, at work and on the go!”

For more information about recycling at Luke AFB, contact the Luke AFB Recycling Program at 623-856-4748 or 623-856-4749.

America Recycles Day is the only nationally recognized day and coast-to-coast community-driven awareness campaign dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States. It has been held on – and in the weeks leading up to – Nov. 15 since 1997.

Courtesy of 56th CES Environmental