Luke hosts military retirees for day-long appreciation event

Two military retirees admire an F-16C Fighting Falcon during a Retiree Appreciation Day event Oct. 26, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The event consisted of a static display of an F-16C and an F-35A Lightning II and units across the base offered interactive demonstrations and exhibits. Airmen at Luke host RAD annually to show their appreciation to military retirees, showcase military new equipment, and offer the military retirees a streamlined opportunity to capitalize on services offered at the base such as legal and medical support.





Jim Ritenour, retired Air Force member, poses in front of an F-16C Fighting Falcon during Retiree Appreciation Day, Oct. 26, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz.





Airman 1st Class Sarah Amato, 56th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron operational medical technician, measures a retiree’s blood pressure during a Retiree Appreciation Day event Oct. 26, 2019, at the Navy Operational Support Center in Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Attendees received legal assistance, medical shots and viewed static displays of an F-16C Fighting Falcon and an F-35A Lightning II.





Staff Sgt. Rebekah Crosswhite, 56th Healthcare Operational Squadron immunizations technician, gives a flu vaccination to a retiree during a Retiree Appreciation Day event Oct. 26, 2019, at the Navy Operational Support Center at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Members from the 56th Medical Group offered more than 500 vaccinations to military retirees and their families, including flu, tetanus and pneumonia.





Retired Senior Chief Petty Officer Eric W. Wenzel, Secretary of the Navy Retiree council recorder, speaks at a Retiree Appreciation Day event Oct. 26, 2019, at the Navy Operational Support Center at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Wenzel spoke about challenges many military retirees face and the council’s role in helping resolve them.