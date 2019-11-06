ASU hosts Luke leadership to discuss key topics

Brig. Gen. Todd D. Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander and part of Luke leadership, participates in a panel discussion with fellow Arizona military leaders Nov. 1, 2019, at the Arizona State University Fulton Center in Tempe, Ariz. The military leaders spoke on topics including maintaining and keeping awareness about national security and information warfare.





Brig. Gen. Todd D. Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander and part of Luke leadership, discusses key topics with Arizona military leaders during a panel discussion Nov. 1, 2019, at the Arizona State University Fulton Center in Tempe, Ariz. The panel discussed topics such as technological threats and the evolving challenges to U.S. national security and the alliance system, keeping awareness about national security and the resources needed to accomplish its main objectives.





Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Thompson, 56th Fighter Wing command chief and part of Luke leadership, speaks on key topics with fellow senior enlisted advisors during a panel discussion Nov. 1, 2019, at the Arizona State University Fulton Center in Tempe, Ariz. The senior enlisted advisers discussed topics such as their previous military training, education and why they chose to serve.