CSAF attends Veterans Day NASCAR events

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein shakes the hand of Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., professional stock car driver, prior to the Bluegreen Vacations 500 NASCAR race Nov. 10, 2019, at the ISM Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. Wallace, sponsored by the U.S. Air Force, is a professional stock car driver and competes full-time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.





Air Force Chief of Staff David L. Goldfein greets Joey Logano, professional stock car driver, prior to the Bluegreen Vacations 500 NASCAR race Nov. 10, 2019, at the ISM Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. Goldfein attended the NASCAR event for Veterans Day weekend and participated in events including a swear-in of U.S. Air Force recruits and a driver/crew chief meeting.





Air Force Chief of Staff David L. Goldfein greets a NASCAR crew member prior to the Bluegreen Vacations 500 NASCAR race Nov. 10, 2019, at the ISM Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. Goldfein attended the NASCAR event for Veterans Day weekend and participated in events including a swear-in of U.S. Air Force recruits and a driver/crew chief meeting.





Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein prepares to drive a pace car during the Bluegreen Vacations 500 NASCAR event Nov. 10, 2019, at the ISM Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. Military members were recognized during the Bluegreen Vacations 500 NASCAR event, which consisted of racers driving 312 laps around a one-mile track.





Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein (front) drives a pace car and leads NASCAR drivers during the Bluegreen Vacations 500 NASCAR event Nov. 10, 2019, at the ISM Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. Goldfein attended the NASCAR event for Veterans Day weekend and participated in events including a swear-in of U.S. Air Force recruits and a driver/crew chief meeting.