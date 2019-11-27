56th FW Command Chief pays visit to medical Airmen

Capt. Ivette Caro (left), 56th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight medicine nurse, briefs Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Thompson, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, and 56th Medical Group Airmen at the 56th MDG Education and Training facility about the tools used to provide blood to patients Nov. 20, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Thompson, a former pararescue specialist, visited the 56th MDG to engage with Airmen and share experiences of providing medical care during combat operations.





Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Thompson, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, speaks with Airmen assigned to the 56th Medical Group about medical techniques at the 56th MDG Education and Training facility Nov. 20, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Thompson, a former pararescue specialist, visited the 56th MDG to engage with Airmen and share experiences of providing medical care during combat operations.