Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Thompson, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, addresses Airmen in the First Term Airman Center Nov. 18, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During the briefing, Thompson discussed how Airmen contribute to the local and broad mission of the Air Force. FTAC is a weeklong, introductory course designed to transition Airmen from a training mindset to the mission-oriented environment.