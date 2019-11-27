Turkeys for Troops drive donates to Luke Airmen

Airman 1st Class Isaac Leguizamo, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit avionics technician, volunteers at the annual Turkeys for Troops food drive Nov. 21, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Kiwanis Club of Litchfield, a local food bank, and Luke Maintenance Officer Association of America chapter provided the donations for families with deployed members, single parents, and young couples. Donations included turkeys, fresh produce, canned goods and 50 commissary cards.





Senior Airman Jaylen McMurtry, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintainer, picks up boxed goods at the Turkeys for Troops food drive Nov. 21, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Food donated by the Kiwanis Club of Litchfield, Luke Maintenance Officer Association of America chapter and a local food bank provided 100 families with turkeys, canned foods and fresh produce. Families with deployed members, single parents and young couples benefited from the donations.





J.T. Mullen (left) and Don Pocock, Kiwanis of Litchfield members, pose for a photo at the Turkeys for Troops food drive Nov. 21, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Kiwanis Club donated 100 turkeys to Luke and has participated in Turkeys for Troops for 10 years.