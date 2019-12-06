944th FW unveils first F-35 flagship

The first F-35 Lightning II flagship for the 944th Fighter Wing was unveiled Nov. 3, 2019 here.

Since the 944th FW was established, the flagships have always been F-16 Fighting Falcons with the last F-16 flagship departing in 2007 due to a change in mission.

For 12 years, the 944th has not had a flagship until now. The flagship aircraft is determined by the current wing commander’s assigned airframe.

“This aircraft represents the great partnership we have with the 56th Fighter Wing,” said Col. James Greenwald, 944th FW commander, the first 944th FW commander to pilot an F-35.

The aircraft, which is attached to the 62nd Fighter Squadron, will still be owned by the 56th FW, but now has the 944th FW patch on the right side with, 944th FW commander’s name. The tail number for the aircraft is 5044.



