Save the date

The Luke Air Force Base Annual Awards Banquet is Jan. 25, 2020, at the Wigwam Resort, in Litchfield Park, Arizona. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Celebrating EXCELLENCE.” Those being honored have embodied the Air Force Core Values of Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence In All We Do. For more information, call Tech. Sgt. Arinda Murphy at 623-856-9388, or Tech. Sgt. LaTrice Rybarczyk at 623-856-752.

Exchange guarantees lowest prices

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will offer families competitive prices this gift-giving season. The Exchange will extend a holiday price guarantee through Dec. 24. Luke AFB shoppers who make a purchase at their Exchange and find the identical item at a lower price at another retailer can receive an Exchange gift card for the difference. Some exclusions apply. For more information, call the Exchange Customer Contact Center at 800-527-2345.

Da Vinci Escape Room

The Da Vinci Escape Room is open 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 at Luke Community Commons, Bldg. 700. Players have one hour to solve the puzzles to escape. The cost is $5. To register go to lukeevents.com.

Luke Days 2020

Luke Days 2020 is March 21 and 22, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base. Watch for details. For more information, go to luke.af.mil/Luke-Days-2020/.

Still time to enroll in TRICARE

TRICARE Open Season ends Dec. 11. Enroll in or change your health plan during this time. The plan becomes effective Jan. 1, 2020. If a member takes no action, he or she will continue in their current plan through 2020 or as long as eligible. If you aren’t already in a plan and don’t enroll in a plan, you’ll only be eligible for Direct care if space is available. For details, go to tricare.mil/openseason19.

Food on base

• The T-Bolt Cafe Flight Kitchen, Bldg. 954, is open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch and 5 to 7 p.m. for dinner. The midnight meal is 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, call 623-856-6420.

• The Falcon Dunes Grill, 15100 W. Northern Ave., Waddell, AZ 85355, is open Sunday through Friday at 5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 623-856-0004.

• The Blitz Lounge, Bldg. 700, is open Monday through Friday 6:30 to 9 a.m. For more information, call 623-856-7152.

Exchange returns

Shoppers will have until Jan. 31 to return items purchased at the Luke Air Force Base Exchange or online at ShopMyExchange.com Nov. 1 through Dec. 24 with a sales receipt. For more information, military shoppers can ask an associate at their local Exchange or call 800-527-2345 for online returns.

Arizona Winds concert

The Arizona Winds concert band (conducted by retired Lt. Col. Rich Shelton) will perform its 16th annual Christmas concert at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at Midwestern University, 19555 N. 59th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308. The concert is titled “Christmas Impressions,” and admission is free.

Korean War veterans

The West Valley Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association of Arizona invite Korean War and Korea Defense veterans to the monthly meetings held at 2 p.m. the second Friday of the month, September through June at the Peoria Community Center, 8335 W. Jefferson, Peoria, AZ 85345. The next meeting is Dec. 13. For more information, call Cathy McDaniel at 602-218-8562 or email cmcdani137@aol.com.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in the Quiet Study Room in the Luke Air Force Base Library. Improve communication and leadership skills through prepared and impromptu speaking. The cost is $20 to join and semiannual dues of $45. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-9838 or 602-740-6124.