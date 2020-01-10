Air ForceLocal 2019 in Photos — Page 1 January 10, 2020 0 29 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Luke Airmen conduct a Fuel Spill Exercise … Airman 1st Class Jared Schmidt, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, stands ready during a fuel spill exercise Oct. 4, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. The exercise involved response teams working together to contain the spill and assess any potential environmental impact. Luke conducts exercises quarterly to ensure Airmen remain proficient on emergency response skills. (Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai) Netherlands chief of defense visits base …Netherlands Chief of Defense, Lt. Adm. Rob Bauer, is greeted by Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Thompson, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, Jan. 30, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. Bauer visited the reactivated 308th Fighter Squadron to learn how U.S. and Dutch pilots partner to train F-35 pilots. (Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai) 2019 Honorary Commander Tour …Honorary commanders stand on top of the air traffic control tower during a base tour Jan. 8, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. The honorary commanders watched as F-35A Lightning IIs and F-16 Fighting Falcons took off for training missions. (Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid) Aviation-themed playground ribbon cutting …Leaders of the 56th Fighter Wing participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony Jan. 9, 2019, officially opening a new playground at Fowler Park. The imaginative and aviation-themed playground is designed for children, ages 2-12, and includes many sensory-stimulating and fitness activities. (Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider) National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day …Staff Sgt. Zachory Boozel, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, poses with his MWD, DC, Jan. 7, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. MWDs and their handlers work to protect approximately 7,000 personnel at Luke. (Senior Airman Alexander Cook) Load crews compete …Staff Sgt. Albert Banks and Senior Airman Nadiya Frick, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew team members, load an inert bomb onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon Jan. 10 at Luke Air Force Base. The 56th Fighter Wing Quarterly Load Crew Competition is designed to encourage friendly competition among load crew members and enable them to display the high skill level at which they operate. (Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider) ATC Course prepares Airmen to control skies …Airman 1st Class Morgan Ray, 56th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control apprentice, scans the flightline with binoculars Feb. 7, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. Controllers ensure the safety of aircraft and pilots both on the ground and in the air. (Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez) Metals technology: Innovating the future of airpower …Airman 1st Class Taylor Frost, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology apprentice, shaves down an ammunition shell, Feb. 6, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Airmen assigned to the 56th EMS metals technology shop provide disciplined and innovative maintenance approaches to support the 5th generation and legacy aircraft housed at Luke AFB. (Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider)