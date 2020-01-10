Air ForceLocal 2019 in Photos — Page 2 January 10, 2020 0 25 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Amid unique weather … Thanks to our Weather Airmen the mission continues even in the midst of unique weather. Tech Sgt. Sean Hilliard, 56th Operations Support Squadron Weather Flight craftsman, uses a Kestrel, a handheld wind and weather tracker, Feb. 14, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. Kestrels are used when the primary weather sensor malfunctions or becomes inaccurate. (Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez) Load crew capabilities enhanced through total force training …Senior Airman Levi Aydt, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron load crew member, directs the jammer driver to position dummy munitions on an external pylon, Feb. 13, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. The F-35A Lightning II can have external pylons installed for additional munitions while in combat. (Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid) Chief Master Sgt. Jonathan Veal, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit superintendent, and Tech. Sgt. Jason Stachowski, 56th Equipment Maintenace Squadron corrosion control NCO in charge, examine the repainting progress of an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Veal and Stachowski were key players in the approval process, design and implementation of the vintage paint scheme. (Senior Airman Caleb Worpel) Lifestyle balance program gets Airmen on track …Airman Nicole Kozuboski and Airman 1st Class Jenaci Ramirez, 56th Medical Support Squadron lab technicians, practice blood-drawing procedures, March 26, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. The GLB program partnered with the lab to assist with participant health assessments. This includes analyzing blood-work to examine potential risk for diabetes and to compare any changes that may occur by the end of the program. (Senior Airman Monet Villacorte) Luke celebrates Women’s History Month with ‘Rosie’ …Senior Master Sgt. Michael Olmstead, 56th Operations Support Squadron superintendent, stands with Caroline Kilgore, a local “Rosie”, March 8, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. Kilgore, a Rosie with the Arizona ARRA Chapter spoke on her history during World War II to kick off Women’s History Month events on base. (Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid) March of Fallen held to remember heroes who passed …Firefighters from the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron were one of a few teams to participate in a six-person litter team competition as part of the March of the Fallen memorial event March 16, 2019, in Buckeye. The team walked 4.5 miles carrying 150 pounds collectively while each member carried a ruck packed with 45 pounds of canned goods. More than 100 individuals marched in the event and at the end of the ruck, the canned goods were donated to a local food bank. (Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez)