2019 in Photos — Page 3

AGE flights across Luke centrally locate to bigger building … Airman 1st Class Connor Blankenship, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment maintainer inspects a jammer lift plate, March 14, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. AGE is responsible for ensuring the readiness and safe use of all equipment used by crew chiefs and weapon loaders. (Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid) Airpower Foundation visits base …Medal of Honor recipients Donald Ballard and John Baca pose for a photo with Col. Michael Richardson, 56th Fighter Wing vice commander and Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Thompson, 56th FW command chief, March 8, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. Ballard and Baca visited the base with the Airpower Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports wounded warriors, veterans and children who have lost parents in a war. (Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid) Airman 1st Class Abigail Biever, 56th Security Forces Squadron team member, renders a salute April 11, 2019, during the national anthem at Luke Air Force Base. Proper customs and courtesies require Airmen and base personnel in uniform to render a military salute at the first note of the anthem and maintain that position until the last note. (Airman 1st Class Zoie Cox) MWDs participate in 2019 Desert Dog Trials …Rango, a military working dog assigned to the 56th Security Forces Squadron, sprints toward his handler April 6, 2019, during the 2019 Desert Dog Trials at Scottsdale Stadium. Teams ran an obstacle course which included jumping through a tunnel, attacking decoys and scaling a six-foot wall. (Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid) April:Month of Military Child …A child tosses a beanbag April 5, 2019, at the Month of the Military Child Celebration at Luke Air Force Base. The event was coordinated to recognize military children for their resiliency with the military lifestyle. (Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez) F-35 Lightning II demo …Capt. Andrew "Dojo Olson, F-35 Demonstration Team pilot and commander performs a high-speed pass in an F-35A Lightning II during the Heart of Texas Airshow April 7, 2019. The F-35 Demo Team performed their second show of the season bringing their new demonstration to central Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Cook) Kathryn Puckett, 56th Force Support Squadron senior library technician, sings with children and their parents during Babytime April 2, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. Babytime is an hour-long activity for families to participate in singing songs, playing games and creating crafts at the Luke AFB Library. (Airman Brooke Moeder) West Valley fire departments train at Luke …Paramedics transport a mannequin with simulated injures to an ambulance during a joint training exercise May 3, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. The exercise tested the ability of different fire departments to work together successfully when responding to emergency calls that might include multi-level structural fires or injuries. (Airman 1st Class Zoie Cox) Sibling flight formation …Capt. Kaleigh Moses, 56th Medical Operations Squadron nurse practitioner, receives a hug from her brother, Capt. Kyle Moses, 310th Fighter Squadron instructor pilot, May 10, 2019, before flying in the backseat of an F-16D Fighting Falcon at Luke Air Force Base. Kaleigh flew alongside her sibling during a familiarization flight where she not only saw what her brother does as an instructor pilot, but was able to see how her job facilitates the training. (Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham)