2019 in Photos — Page 4

Luke celebrates Police Week … Airmen assigned to the 56th Security Forces Squadron work together to lift a tire during the Police Week Tactical Competition May 16, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. The teams were judged on communication skills, coordination and teamwork. (Airman Brooke Moeder) Armed Forces Golf Tourney …An Armed Forces Golf Tournament participant tees off at Hole No. 10, May 10, 2019, at Falcon Dunes Golf Course near Luke Air Force Base. Falcon Dunes Golf Course was selected for this year's host of the Armed Forces Golf Tournament. (Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid) Patrons 'pine' away on projects at Luke's wood craft shop …The 56th Force Support Squadron Wood Craft Shop fills with customers May 4, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. The wood shop contributes a variety of products to the base, including frames, awards, placards and part of the stage in Club Five Six. (Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid) CATM trains combat-ready Airmen …An Airman from Luke Air Force Base fires a rifle during an M4 Carbine qualification course June 19, 2019, at the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Firing Range. Airmen train in various firing positions to include prone supported, prone unsupported, kneeling supported and over barricade to simulate different combat situations. (Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai) Scuba diving classes return to Luke …A scuba student empties the air out of his buoyancy compensator during a scuba diving class June 8, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. A buoyancy compensator allows an individual to float on the surface of the water or establish neutral buoyancy, which allows the diver to neither sink nor rise while underwater. The 56th Force Support Squadron Outdoor Recreation Center sponsors scuba classes up to three times a year where members fulfill two of three requirements for final scuba certification. (Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez) Thunderbolts volunteer at food bank …Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing volunteer at St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance, packing emergency food boxes, June 8, 2019, in Phoenix. The Airmen helped pack approximately 700 emergency food boxes, which were distributed to various nonprofit partners in nine Arizona counties. The boxes consisted of pasta, beans, canned fruit and vegetables, soup and more. (Courtesy photo) NOSC offers unique support to Sailors …Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer 2nd Class Megan Stanford, preforms dental X-rays on a fellow Sailor June 20, 2019, at the Navy Operational Support Center on Luke Air Force Base. Assigned to NOSC-Phoenix is the Operational Health Support Unit which has approximately 95 medical staff members who care for the more than 700 NOSC Sailors. (Airman 1st Class Zoie Cox) Safety, keeping Lukemission-ready 24/7 …Master Sgt. Antonio Montgomery, 56th Fighter Wing Flight Safety Office flight safety NCO in charge, finishes a safety report July 9, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. The flight safety office oversees the safety of the operations on the flightline, including the Airmen, aircraft and runway, ensuring the day-to-day operations are not hindered. (Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid) Aircrew flight equipment Airmen save pilots …Staff Sgt. Kenny Batallas, 56th Operations Support Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment maintenance section noncommissioned officer in charge, checks a parachute's line continuity June 20, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. To ensure line continuity, Batallas checked parachute lines to ensure they were not tangled or obstructed in any way. Twisted lines pose a potential risk to the safety of pilots. (Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez)