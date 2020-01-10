Air ForceLocal 2019 in Photos — Page 5 January 10, 2020 0 29 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Smokin’ HOT … Capt. Andrew “Dojo” Olson, F-35 Demonstration Team pilot and commander performs a high-speed pass in an F-35A Lightning II during the Arctic Lightning Airshow July 13, 2019, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. The aerial demonstration consists of 16 maneuvers that fully showcase the capabilities of the F-35A Lightning II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Cook) F-35 struts runway …Airshow guests watch an F-35A Lightning II taxi down the runway following an aerial performance during the Arctic Lightning Airshow July 13, 2019, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Spectators got an up-close look at the Air Force’s newest fighter jet marking the airshow since 2008. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Cook) Work like a dog day …Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Pedroza, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, familiarizes Frida, an MWD, with the sound of gun fire Aug. 2, 2019, in Surprise. The Surprise Police Department partners with the 56th SFS to use the police department’s range for training on a variety of weapons. (Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid) ‘Dirt Boyz’ keep infrastructure strong …Staff Sgt. Robert Newton (left) and Tech. Sgt. Ronnie Jamison, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and heavy equipment operators, use an asphalt road cutter to remove chunks of asphalt Aug. 12, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. Asphalt was removed to ease access to an underground valve needing replacement. (Airman Brooke Moeder) Air traffic controllers maintain safety of pilots …Staff Sgt. George Garrett, 56th Operation Support Squadron air traffic controller, writes down information on a flight progress strip in the Air Traffic Control Tower July 15, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Flight strips are used to verify an aircraft’s flight plan along with recordings of the controller’s audio communication with the aircraft. ATCs radio the pilots, constantly relaying flight and landing instructions, weather updates and safety information. (Airman Brooke Moeder) MWD retires with 9 years of service …Wax, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, recieves a certicate from Maj. Kimberly Guest, 56th SFS commander, during his retirement ceremony Aug. 9, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. During his time in service, Wax was a critical component in supporting 11 U.S. Secret Service missions helping secure President Barack Obama, President Donald Trump and foreign leaders attending the 67th United Nations General Assembly, G8 Summit and the 2012 presidential election. (Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez) How a strike mission is accomplished …Senior Airman Tyler Salter, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron conventional maintenance crew chief, inspects a GBU-12, an aerial laser-guided munition, Aug. 24, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. The 56th EMS assembled over 24 inert GBU-12s as part of the Panther Beast competition, where F-35A Lighting II pilots faced off to test their accuracy in dropping munitions. (Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai) A day in the life of POL …Airman 1st Class Katlynn Masnyk, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron distribution fuels operator, drags a hose after she finishes refueling an F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 309th Fighter Squadron Aug. 21, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. The F-16 is a multi-role fighter aircraft used in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attacks, as well as to locate targets in all types of weather conditions. (Airman Brooke Moeder)