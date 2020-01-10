Air ForceLocal 2019 in Photos — Page 6 January 10, 2020 0 29 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Honor the Fallen: 9/11 Tower Challenge … A firefighter from the Glendale Fire Department rings a bell during the 9/11 Tower Challenge Sept. 11, 2019, at the Gila River Arena, Glendale. Participants rang a bell signifying their completion of the 2,071 steps they climbed during the challenge. The steps represented the 110 floors of the World Trade Center that were destroyed during the terrorist attacks that occurred Sept. 11, 2001. (Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai) SFS Airmen train on weapons …Airman 1st Class Ruth Salgado, 56th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, prepares her ammunition for a M249 squad automatic weapon Sept. 4, 2019, at the Arizona Army National Guard range in Florence, Arizona. Five defenders fired 1,600 rounds on their assigned weapons preparing for an upcoming deployment. (Airman Brooke Moeder) EOD detonates rocket motor …A rocket motor, filled with carboxyl-terminated polybutadiene (CTPB), is detonated during a demolition operation Sept. 12, 2019, at the Barry M. Goldwater Range near Gila Bend. Personnel from the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight at Luke Air Force Base, detonated two rocket motors, each containing more than 7,200 pounds of explosives, at the disposal range during a span of two days to see the magnitude of the explosion. (Airman Brooke Moeder) National POW/MIA Recognition Day …Airmen from the 56th Maintenance Group honor former prisoners of war and those listed as missing in action during a 24-hour vigil run Sept. 20, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. During the event, Airmen ran for a 24-hour period while holding a POW/MIA flag as part of National POW/MIA Recognition Day. (Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai) 61st FS takes F-35s to Eielson …A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II, assigned to the 61st Fighter Squadron, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., prepares to land Sept. 6, 2019, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Student fighter pilots from the 61st FS integrated with F-22 Raptors assigned to the 3rd Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska and F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 18th Aggressor Squadron, Eielson AFB, as part of a training capstone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aaron Larue Guerrisky) German air force pilots visit Luke …Retired German air force Maj. Gen. Hans Juergen Merkle, former commander of the Cactus Starfighter Squadron, gives Lt. Col. Donald Davenport, 310th Fighter Squadron director of operations, a Cactus Starfighter Squadron patch Oct. 18, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. Former German air force pilots from the Cactus Starfighter Squadron, which was stationed at Luke from 1958 to 1983 and trained more than 2,500 German pilots, met with 310th FS pilots to share the squadron’s history and alliance with the German air force. (Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez) COMM connects Airmen across Luke …Airman 1st Class Andrew Karlson, 56th Communication Squadron client system technician, speaks into a base station radio system at the 56th CS building Oct. 22, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. The 56th CS is responsible for maintaining all radio systems used by the agencies on base, ensuring that Airmen can communicate effectively and efficiently. (Senior Airman Caroline Burnett) Childhelp members visit Luke …Trinity Garcia, a member of the Childhelp program, wears an Explosive Ordnance Disposal 9 bomb suit during the Childhelp Kids Day of Hope tour Oct. 16, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. Childhelp, a program designed to help children affected by child abuse, has been working with Luke for 15 years to provide tours and mentors for members of Childhelp. (Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez) U.S. Air Force Capt. Roland Neal, 62nd Fighter Squadron fighter pilot student, prepares for his first flight in the F-35A Lightning II Oct. 1, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. Four student pilots, two U.S and two Norwegian, are attending the eight-month first-ever allied F-35 B-course, preparing for Red Flag at Nellis AFB, Nevada. Red Flag is an annual exercise in which student pilots experience realistic combat simulations. The 62nd FS reactivated in January 2015 at Luke Air Force Base as a joint international effort between Italy, Norway and the United States for F-35 training. (Airman Brooke Moeder) Luke hosts Retiree Appreciation Day …Two military retirees admire an F-16C Fighting Falcon during a Retiree Appreciation Day event Oct. 26, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base. The event consisted of a static display of an F-16C and an F-35A Lightning II and units across the base offered interactive demonstrations and exhibits. Airmen at Luke host RAD annually to show their appreciation to retirees, showcase military new equipment, and offer the retirees a streamlined opportunity to capitalize on services offered at the base such as legal and medical support. (Airman Brooke Moeder)