56th Fighter Wing announces annual award winners

The following individuals are 56th Fighter Wing 2019 Annual Award winners:
Airman: Senior Airman Udom Gonzalez, 56th Maintenance Group
NCO: Tech. Sgt. Latrice Rybarczyk, 56th Medical Group
Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Ross Koehler, 56th Operations Group
First sergeant: Master Sgt. Robert Nelson, 56th Mission Support Group
Company grade officer: Capt. Paulina Morales, 56th MXG
Field grade officer: Maj. John Vogel, 56th MSG
Civilian (Category 1, non-supervisory): Tara Lloyd, 56th MSG
Civilian (Category 2, non-supervisory): Leonard Means, 56th MSG
Civilian (Category 2, supervisory): Nicholas Corral, 56th MSG
Civilian (Category 3, non-supervisory): Craig Trujillo 56th MXG
Civilian (Category 3, supervisory): Daniel Dodson, 56th MSG
Key spouse: Shayna-Nicole Walker, 56th MSG
Honor guardsman: Senior Airman Matthew Frady, 56th MXG
Fighter Country Partnership volunteer: Andy Jenne