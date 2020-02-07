56th FW names 2019 staff agency award winners

The following individuals are 56th Fighter Wing staff agency annual award winners:
Airman: Senior Airman Caroline Burnett, 56th FW Public Affairs
NCO: Staff Sgt. Lisa Beamer, 56th FW Chapel
Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Lashundra Howard, 56th FW Judge Advocate
Company grade officer: 1st Lt. Daniel Rubio, 56th FW PA
Field grade officer: Maj. Justina Hooper, 56th FW JA
Civilian (Category I): Linda Alvarez, 56th FW HC
Civilian (Category II): Yvonne Godwin, 56th Comptroller Squadron
Civilian (Category III): Melissa Hohn, 56th CPTS
Civilian (Category III supervisory): William Gillies, 56th Range Management Office