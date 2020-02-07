944th FW announces enlisted promotions for January 2020

The following 944th Fighter Wing Reserve Airmen promoted Jan. 1:

924th Operations Support Flight

Tech. Sgt. Brett Schindler

924th Maintenance Squadron

Senior Master Sgt. James Pumarejo, and Tech. Sgts. Xavier Grace and Ben Howard

924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airmen Jorge Dominguez, Daniel Matus and Sterling Williams

414th Maintenance Squadron

Tech. Sgt. Mikel Hardison and Senior Airman Darius Roberts Barragan

944th Civil Engineer Squadron

Tech. Sgt. Peter McInnes, Staff Sgt. Rachel Montoya and Senior Airman Bryce Armstrong

944th Maintenance Squadron

Master Sgt. Kristopher Voak, Tech. Sgts. Noel Guerrero and Jean Ramos Gomez, Staff Sgt. Tyler Amos, and Senior Airman Kenneth Baker

944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Master Sgt. Aaron Tribby, Tech. Sgt. John Florito Ramirez, and Senior Airmen Isabel Casanovas, Brent Grijalva and Bailey Schell

944th Force Support Squadron

Staff. Sgt. Vanessa Smith, Senior Airman Bijon Davis, and Airmen 1st Class Devin Hill, Elizabeth Marquez and Kyle Villa

944th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Senior Master Sgt. William Weber

944th Medical Squadron

Tech. Sgts. Shauntella Mack and Crystal Munoz, and Airman 1st Class Anne Stanford

Courtesy of 944th Fighter Wing

