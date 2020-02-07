944th FW announces enlisted promotions for January 2020

The following 944th Fighter Wing Reserve Airmen promoted Jan. 1:
924th Operations Support Flight
Tech. Sgt. Brett Schindler
924th Maintenance Squadron
Senior Master Sgt. James Pumarejo, and Tech. Sgts. Xavier Grace and Ben Howard
924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airmen Jorge Dominguez, Daniel Matus and Sterling Williams
414th Maintenance Squadron
Tech. Sgt. Mikel Hardison and Senior Airman Darius Roberts Barragan
944th Civil Engineer Squadron
Tech. Sgt. Peter McInnes, Staff Sgt. Rachel Montoya and Senior Airman Bryce Armstrong
944th Maintenance Squadron
Master Sgt. Kristopher Voak, Tech. Sgts. Noel Guerrero and Jean Ramos Gomez, Staff Sgt. Tyler Amos, and Senior Airman Kenneth Baker
944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Master Sgt. Aaron Tribby, Tech. Sgt. John Florito Ramirez, and Senior Airmen Isabel Casanovas, Brent Grijalva and Bailey Schell
944th Force Support Squadron
Staff. Sgt. Vanessa Smith, Senior Airman Bijon Davis, and Airmen 1st Class Devin Hill, Elizabeth Marquez and Kyle Villa
944th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Senior Master Sgt. William Weber
944th Medical Squadron
Tech. Sgts. Shauntella Mack and Crystal Munoz, and Airman 1st Class Anne Stanford
Courtesy of 944th Fighter Wing