ALS graduates 48

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated three staff sergeants and 45 senior airmen Dec. 12, 2019, in class 20-1.

The award winners are:

John L. Levitow Award: Naidalys Ruiz Cordero, 56th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Distinguished graduates: Cameron Griffith, 63rd Fighter Squadron; Andrew Beaver, 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron; and David Hightower and Isaac Bullock, 56th Security Forces Squadron

Commandant’s award: Andrea Evans, 944th Civil Engineer Squadron

Academic achievement award: Contuarius Walker, 56th CES

Other graduates

56th Operations Support Squadron

Matthew Wellington

607th Air Control Squadron

Bryan Gentzyel and Anthony Riggs

310th FS

Devante Brown

56th Maintenance Group

Marlise Lowe

56th Component Maintenance Squadron

Addison Barnett, Tony Garcia, Keshawn Hairston and Cody Vanoosten

56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

Staff Sgt. Tylar Atwell, Scott Bridgman, Samuel Glass, Erin Harmon, Alexander Keppler, Tyler Michaud and Alex Saling

56th AMXS

Victoria Barsness, Joshua Cote, Corey Kosinski, Jacob O’Hara, Staff Sgt. Lucas Ross and James Thompson

756th AMXS

Cody Barron, Jason Cambara, Kristen Flynn, Emerald Pfeffer and Beatrice Pinon

56th Force Support Squadron

Roody Fevrier, Staff Sgt. Brianna Finley and Harleigh Wickman

56th SFS

Jessica Acosta, Willie Johnican, Grant Trochesset and Christopher Yates

56th Logistics Readiness

Squadron

Kendrick White and Joshua Zold

56th Healthcare Operations Squadron

Kolin Flynn

944th CES

Rachel Montoya

944th Force Support Squadron

Jared Sutter

210th Red Horse Squadron

Veronica Nieto

146th Security Forces Squadron

Neesa Ayala

Courtesy of Master Sgt. Bradford Doyon, 56th FSS