ALS graduates 48

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated three staff sergeants and 45 senior airmen Dec. 12, 2019, in class 20-1.
The award winners are:
John L. Levitow Award: Naidalys Ruiz Cordero, 56th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
Distinguished graduates: Cameron Griffith, 63rd Fighter Squadron; Andrew Beaver, 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron; and David Hightower and Isaac Bullock, 56th Security Forces Squadron
Commandant’s award: Andrea Evans, 944th Civil Engineer Squadron
Academic achievement award: Contuarius Walker, 56th CES
Other graduates
56th Operations Support Squadron
Matthew Wellington
607th Air Control Squadron
Bryan Gentzyel and Anthony Riggs
310th FS
Devante Brown
56th Maintenance Group
Marlise Lowe
56th Component Maintenance Squadron
Addison Barnett, Tony Garcia, Keshawn Hairston and Cody Vanoosten
56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Staff Sgt. Tylar Atwell, Scott Bridgman, Samuel Glass, Erin Harmon, Alexander Keppler, Tyler Michaud and Alex Saling
56th AMXS
Victoria Barsness, Joshua Cote, Corey Kosinski, Jacob O’Hara, Staff Sgt. Lucas Ross and James Thompson
756th AMXS
Cody Barron, Jason Cambara, Kristen Flynn, Emerald Pfeffer and Beatrice Pinon
56th Force Support Squadron
Roody Fevrier, Staff Sgt. Brianna Finley and Harleigh Wickman
56th SFS
Jessica Acosta, Willie Johnican, Grant Trochesset and Christopher Yates
56th Logistics Readiness
Squadron
Kendrick White and Joshua Zold
56th Healthcare Operations Squadron
Kolin Flynn
944th CES
Rachel Montoya
944th Force Support Squadron
Jared Sutter
210th Red Horse Squadron
Veronica Nieto
146th Security Forces Squadron
Neesa Ayala
Courtesy of Master Sgt. Bradford Doyon, 56th FSS