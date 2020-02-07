Luke AFB team selected to present idea at Spark Tank 2020

AUSTIN, Texas — As the Air Force continues to build an organizational culture that empowers intrepreneurs, it doesn’t hurt to celebrate them and give them a stage to share their projects too.

It’s been nearly a year since Master Sgt. Jonathan Maas was selected to present his prototype of a renewable-energy chemical agent detector during Spark Tank 2019, alongside five other ideas from Airmen across the force.

Now, as 2020 arrives, the Air Force has selected six more ideas to be shared directly with Air Force senior leaders at the Air Force Association’s Air Warfare Symposium, Feb. 28 in Orlando, Florida.

“Spark Tank is a chance to celebrate our Air Force risk-takers, idea makers and entrepreneurs who refuse to accept the status quo, and have determined their own fate by developing solutions that make it easier for us to bring our very best to the fight,” said Lauren Knausenberger, Spark Tank director.

The selection process looked at the need for specific capabilities as well as concerns of safety, policy, Air Force-wide implementation, technical feasibility and scalability.

Spark Tank also offers Airmen the opportunity to get their ideas in front of key enabling agencies that can share expertise and resources such as funding or personnel for the projects being presented and demonstrate pathways for entrepreneurs to make their initiatives successful.

Although only six ideas will be pitched on stage at this year’s Spark Tank, more than 200 Airmen took the plunge and submitted ideas during the campaign on the Air Force’s Ideation Platform, which spurred multiple mini-events at the major command level connecting Airmen with local resources such as public affairs, contracting and legal.

From Luke Air Force Base, 1st Lt. Daniel Treece, 56th Operations Support Squadron Intelligence Readiness chief, will submit his Low Cost Threat Emitter Replication.

Key themes included improved task management, commercial best practices for healthcare, workforce development, automation, maintenance, airfield assessment innovation and suicide detection and prevention.

“When it comes to finding new and creative ways to improve our Air Force, often times, we don’t have to look any further than our own teammates,” said Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth Wright. “It’s incumbent upon us as leaders to encourage creativity in problem solving. We must create a culture where Airmen are often trying, sometimes failing, and never giving up. This is how truly innovative teams get ahead. We owe it to our team, and to our nation, to do everything we can to bring the best ideas forward with programs like Spark Tank.”