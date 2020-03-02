Thunderbirds to perform at Luke Days 2020

Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., is hosting Luke Days 2020, a free air show open to the public, March 21-22, 2020.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team and many more acts are slated to perform aerial demonstrations.

“Teaser acts” are scheduled to start performing mid-morning with the main acts starting at approximately 11 a.m. The Thunderbirds will close the air show each day and will begin at approximately 3 p.m.

In addition to aerial performers, dozens of static displays will be on the flightline for the public to view. For guests who would like to purchase souvenirs and food during the air show, food vendors and other merchant stands will be available.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and close at approximately 5 p.m. North and South gates on Litchfield Road will have restricted access to individuals with proper air show credentials.

To ensure the success of the airshow and to help Airmen remain focused on their primary mission, helping train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen, military airshow planners contracted a company that specializes in planning events like Luke Days 2020.

“This air show, working with the help of the Air Show Management group, has given us a unique ability to bring in a lot of really exciting performers we may not have been able to invite to Luke in the past,” said Lt. Col. Peter Cossette, Luke Days 2020 air operations director. “We have been able to hire the best airboss in the business, Wayne Boggs. When you have the opportunity to have [him] as your airboss, really exciting performers want to come fly for him.”

He said public access to the military aircraft, Airmen and the solid lineup of performers, coupled with a world-class airboss, will draw a large crowd. He estimates more than 300,000 people will attend Luke Days 2020.

Due to security measures on base and the anticipated high volume of guests, public parking is only available off base. The Air Show Management group hired a shuttle service to transport guests from the public parking areas off base. Due to the limited available parking areas, parking will cost $20 per vehicle; shuttle service is included in that fee. The shuttles will take guests to the parking areas to the on-base entrance throughout the day.

A list of prohibited items, upgraded VIP tickets and a full list of the performers is available at https://www.luke.af.mil/Luke-Days-2020/.

“I’m looking forward to the Bugatti Veyron race against the greatest fighter jet in the world, [the F-35A Lightning II],” said Cossette. “That’s going to happen on the flightline early afternoon of both days.”

There are many things to look forward to during the air show.