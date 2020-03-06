56th FW announces 4th quarter awards

The following individuals are quarterly award winners:

Airman: Airman 1st Class

Andre DeLeon, 56th Medical Group

NCO: Staff Sgt. Michael Walker, 310th Fighter Squadron

Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Renee Nelson, 56th Maintenance Group

Company grade officer: 1st Lt. Holly Harness, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Field grade officer: Maj. John Vogel, 56th LRS

Civilian (Category I): Elisha Torres, 56th Medical Operations Squadron

Civilian (Category II): Larry Miller II, 56th Operations Support Squadron

Civilian (Category III): Michael Ouellett, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron

First sergeant: Master Sgt. Brandon Savage, 56th Medical Group

Outstanding dorm resident: Airman 1st Class Abigail Harris, 308th Aircraft Maintenance Unit

Key spouse: Marisol Escobar, 56th Force Support Squadron

Courtesy of Master Sgt. Joseph Lillis,

56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron