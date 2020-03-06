56th FW announces 4th quarter awards

The following individuals are quarterly award winners:
Airman: Airman 1st Class
Andre DeLeon, 56th Medical Group
NCO: Staff Sgt. Michael Walker, 310th Fighter Squadron
Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Renee Nelson, 56th Maintenance Group
Company grade officer: 1st Lt. Holly Harness, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Field grade officer: Maj. John Vogel, 56th LRS
Civilian (Category I): Elisha Torres, 56th Medical Operations Squadron
Civilian (Category II): Larry Miller II, 56th Operations Support Squadron
Civilian (Category III): Michael Ouellett, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron
First sergeant: Master Sgt. Brandon Savage, 56th Medical Group
Outstanding dorm resident: Airman 1st Class Abigail Harris, 308th Aircraft Maintenance Unit
Key spouse: Marisol Escobar, 56th Force Support Squadron
Courtesy of Master Sgt. Joseph Lillis,
56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron