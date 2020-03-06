56th MDG Airman among medical service award winners

FALLS CHURCH, Va. —

The Air Force Surgeon General is proud to announce the recipients of the 2019 Air Force Medical Service individual and team awards. Among them is a pharmacy flight chief from the 56th Medical Support Squadron.

Master Sgt. Stephan Iles, 56th Medical Support Squadron, received the Senior NCO Leadership award.

The nominations submitted reflect the extraordinary quality of Air Force medics. The accomplishments of those recognized demonstrate expertise, leadership and commitment across the full breadth of the mission support we provide to the Air Force, Combatant Commanders and Defense Health Agency. Congratulations to all the award recipients who represent the many outstanding professionals of Air Force Medicine providing “Trusted Care Anywhere!”