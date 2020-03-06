ALS gradutes 41

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated 41 senior airmen Feb. 13 in class 20-2020.
The award winners are:
John L. Levitow Award: Jose Beltran, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Distinguished graduates: Brandon King, 56th EMS; Joshua Pickering, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron; and Kristen Morales, 56th Operations Support Squadron
Commandant’s Award: Zackary Parker, 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Academic achievement: Kristen Morales, 56th OSS
Other graduates are:
56th Fighter Wing
Kyle Boone
56th OSS
Mylz Cantu and Justin Mann
62nd Fighter Squadron
Phillip Ross
56th CMS
Nicklaus Hajzak and Johnathan Hutchinson Santiago
56th EMS
Johnathan Cornell, Anthony Gonzalez, Alonzo McGhee and Brieanne Smith
56th AMXS
Brandon Brown, Julius Crossty IV, Trevaun Reddic and Seth Voll
756th AMXS
Casey Burrola, Bryce Gavitt, Joan Gil Blanco, Zackary Lau, Ashley Mounts, William Muehlberg Jr., Nicolas Smith and Travis Splechter
56th Civil Engineer Squadron
Jacob Freed
56th Security Forces Squadron
Bret Ruff
56th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Brannon Goodbar, Christopher Hayes and Nayove Roman
56th Medical Support Squadron
Maria Norris
56th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron
Jeffrey Anninos-Rippy and Joseph Bahr II
944th FW
Joseph Contois, Spencer Ross and Erica Santillan
Detachment 9, Air Combat Command Training Support Squadron
Lee Wysocki
182nd Maintenance Squadron
John Maher
183rd Air and Space Communications Operations Squadron
Landon Delaporte
Courtesy of Master Sgt. Bradford Doyon,
56th Force Support Squadron