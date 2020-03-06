ALS gradutes 41

0
17

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated 41 senior airmen Feb. 13 in class 20-2020.

The award winners are:

John L. Levitow Award: Jose Beltran, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

Distinguished graduates: Brandon King, 56th EMS; Joshua Pickering, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron; and Kristen Morales, 56th Operations Support Squadron

Commandant’s Award: Zackary Parker, 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Academic achievement: Kristen Morales, 56th OSS

Other graduates are:

56th Fighter Wing

Kyle Boone

56th OSS

Mylz Cantu and Justin Mann

62nd Fighter Squadron

Phillip Ross

56th CMS

Nicklaus Hajzak and Johnathan Hutchinson Santiago

56th EMS

Johnathan Cornell, Anthony Gonzalez, Alonzo McGhee and Brieanne Smith

56th AMXS

Brandon Brown, Julius Crossty IV, Trevaun Reddic and Seth Voll

756th AMXS

Casey Burrola, Bryce Gavitt, Joan Gil Blanco, Zackary Lau, Ashley Mounts, William Muehlberg Jr., Nicolas Smith and Travis Splechter

56th Civil Engineer Squadron

Jacob Freed

56th Security Forces Squadron

Bret Ruff

56th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Brannon Goodbar, Christopher Hayes and Nayove Roman

56th Medical Support Squadron

Maria Norris

56th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Jeffrey Anninos-Rippy and Joseph Bahr II

944th FW

Joseph Contois, Spencer Ross and Erica Santillan

Detachment 9, Air Combat Command Training Support Squadron

Lee Wysocki

182nd Maintenance Squadron

John Maher

183rd Air and Space Communications Operations Squadron

Landon Delaporte

Courtesy of Master Sgt. Bradford Doyon,
56th Force Support Squadron

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR