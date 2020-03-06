Easy riders …

Senior Airman Alex Cook

More than 1,000 bikers drove down the runway Feb. 29 at Luke Air Force Base during the Mayor’s Big Dog Run. “I have never felt more exhilarated on a bike than when I opened up the throttle on that runway, letting all of my stress fly away at a steady 105 mph,” said Stefanie Bradley, riding a 2018 Heritage Classic Harley Davidson. Bradley is an Army veteran and member of Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, of which 36 other members also rode that day. To see more photos, go to www.facebook.com/Luke56thFW/.