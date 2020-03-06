Luke Service Blitz

The Luke Service Blitz is March 19 and is the approved alternative duty location for active-duty service members not contributing directly to Luke Days 2020 setup and operations, or minimum mission essential personnel. Unit chains of command will identify opportunities for service in the community. For more information, call Sharon Kozak at 623-856-2716 or email sharon.kozak@us.af.mil.

Tricare online training

The 56th Medical Group is providing TRICARE On-line training 9 to 11 a.m. March 13 and 27 at the Luke Air Force Base Library. Participants get a 15-minute over-the-shoulder training from MDG staff and will learn to:

• Use secure messaging to communicate with your health care team

• Make or cancel medical appointments

• Securely view, download or print documents within your medical records, such as lab and radiology results or medication profile

• Contact the Nurse Advice Line (NAL) for 24/7 access to a nurse who will answer medical-related questions

• Set-up email and text message reminders

All beneficiaries who receive medical care at Luke AFB clinic are encouraged to attend.

Arizona Winds concert

The Arizona Winds Concert Band, conducted by retired Col. Rich Shelton, is featuring Movie Magic 2: Oldies But Goodies concert at

3 p.m. April 5 at Cactus High School Auditorium, 6330 W. Greenway Road in Glendale. Admission is free. For more information about this and future concerts, visit the band’s website at www.azwinds.com.

Give Parents a Break

Luke Child and Youth Programs sponsors a Give Parents a Break night quarterly for parents to get time away from their children. The program is for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years. For more information, call the Luke CDC for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old at 623-856-6338/6339. For children in kindergarten to 12 years old, call the School-Aged Care center at 623-856-7471. Dates are 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 21, or noon to 4 p.m. April 18 or Dec. 19.

Abandoned vehicles

Due to the number of unidentified vehicles in Unaccompanied Housing parking lots, 56th Security Forces Squadron members will issue tickets to those vehicles. The owner will have 72 hours to respond before the vehicle is tagged as abandoned and sent to investigations. For more information, call Staff Sgt. Joshua Neumann at 623-856-7841.

Exchange shoppers can win

Through March 31, Exchange shoppers can enter to win one of five $300 Exchange gift cards in the Trolli Sweepstakes. Authorized Exchange shoppers, 18 years and older, can enter by visiting ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. Honorably discharged veterans who have registered to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can also enter. No purchase necessary to win.

Korean War veterans

The West Valley Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association of Arizona invites Korean War and Korea Defense veterans to the monthly meetings held at 2 p.m. the second Friday of the month, September through June at the Peoria Community Center, 8335 W. Jefferson, Peoria, AZ 85345. The next meeting is March 13. For more information, call Cathy McDaniel at

602-218-8562 or email cmcdani137@aol.com.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in the Quiet Study Room in the Luke Air Force Base Library. Improve communication and leadership skills through prepared and impromptu speaking. The cost is $20 to join and semiannual dues of $45. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-9838 or 602-740-6124.

Loan closet

While members wait for household goods to be delivered or picked up, the Airman & Family Readiness Center has pots, pans, dishes, sleeping mats and vacuums to loan, free of charge. Check out items between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the center, Bldg. 1113. For more information on the layette program; Women, Infant & Children program; family child care; child development center; youth center and more, call 623-856-6550.