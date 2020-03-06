Thunderbolt youth wins art contest

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas — The Air Force Services Center recently released the winners of the 2019 Air Force Art Contest. The contest, which runs Nov. 1-30 each year, is designed to highlight and celebrate creative works by Airmen and their families around the globe.

More than 900 artists submitted more than 1,400 pieces of art this year using a variety of media.

Kole McCarrick, Luke Air Force Base, won first place in the Youth ages 13-17 category for “Boneless” in black pen.

Winners in each category received $400, $300 and $200 gift cards for first, second and third place respectively.

The Air Force Services Center manages the Air Force Art and Photo Contests. To view the winning images and for more information on these and other Air Force services programs, go to www.myairforcelife.com.