Air Force Assistance Fund kicks off

0
43
Second Lt. Jonathan Banks, Luke Air Force Base installation project officer, speaks during the Air Force Assistance Fund campaign kickoff event March 5, 2020, at Luke AFB, Ariz. The AFAF is an annual effort to raise funds for charities that provides support for Airmen, veterans and their families in need. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai)

The annual Air Force Assistance Fund campaign kicked off at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2020, and will end April 10, 2020.

Donations to the AFAF raise funds for programs that support for Airmen, veterans and their families in need. The AFAF supports four Air Force charities; Air Force Aid Society, Air Force Enlisted Village, Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation and General and Mrs. Curtis E. Lemay Foundation.

“Overall what the Air Force Assistance Fund communicates to our military, retirees, widows of retirees, active duty, reservists on active orders is that we see you,” said Amber Hess, Airman and Family Readiness Center Air Force aid officer. “Everybody has needs that come up, and it’s there to support them as a whole.”

Luke raised $19,779.84 last year; 2nd Lt. Jonathan Banks, Luke AFB installation project officer, is determined to beat that.

Col. Ryan Richardson, 56th Mission Support Group commander, speaks during the Air Force Assistance Fund campaign kickoff event March 5, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The annual AFAF campaign started March 2, 2020, and will end April 10, 2020 and supports four Air Force charities: Air Force Aid Society, Air Force Enlisted Village, Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation, and General and Mrs. Curtis E. Lemay Foundation. The campaign is a resource for the Air Force to help support its past and present Airmen and their families. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai)

“Seventy-nine personnel from almost every unit on Luke AFB are involved,” said Banks. “Luke’s goal is to raise $60,520.”

Active duty Airmen, retirees, reservist military members and civilians can donate to the program through the AFAF campaign.

“I just want to emphasize how easy it is to donate,” said Banks. “There’s a new e-Giving platform that members can use to donate on their phone or computer by visiting the website. From there, members should contact their unit reps so their donation can be counted towards Team Luke’s campaign.”

For more information, visit https://www.afassistancefund.org/ or contact your unit representative.
 
 
 

DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE 

Get the latest news from Thunderbolt at Luke AFB

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 456 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR