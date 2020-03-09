Air Force Assistance Fund kicks off

The annual Air Force Assistance Fund campaign kicked off at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2020, and will end April 10, 2020.

Donations to the AFAF raise funds for programs that support for Airmen, veterans and their families in need. The AFAF supports four Air Force charities; Air Force Aid Society, Air Force Enlisted Village, Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation and General and Mrs. Curtis E. Lemay Foundation.

“Overall what the Air Force Assistance Fund communicates to our military, retirees, widows of retirees, active duty, reservists on active orders is that we see you,” said Amber Hess, Airman and Family Readiness Center Air Force aid officer. “Everybody has needs that come up, and it’s there to support them as a whole.”

Luke raised $19,779.84 last year; 2nd Lt. Jonathan Banks, Luke AFB installation project officer, is determined to beat that.

“Seventy-nine personnel from almost every unit on Luke AFB are involved,” said Banks. “Luke’s goal is to raise $60,520.”

Active duty Airmen, retirees, reservist military members and civilians can donate to the program through the AFAF campaign.

“I just want to emphasize how easy it is to donate,” said Banks. “There’s a new e-Giving platform that members can use to donate on their phone or computer by visiting the website. From there, members should contact their unit reps so their donation can be counted towards Team Luke’s campaign.”

For more information, visit https://www.afassistancefund.org/ or contact your unit representative.







