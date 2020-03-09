Luke celebrates Women’s History Month

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder

Airmen and civilians attend a Women’s History Month luncheon March 3, 2020, at Club 5/6, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Women’s History Month highlights the accomplishments and contributions of American women throughout the history of the United States. Luke commemorates Women’s History Month by hosting a variety of public events to educate individuals about the historic milestones.
 
 
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder

Lt. Col. Kristin Hubbard, 310th Fighter Squadron commander, speaks at a Women’s History Month luncheon March 3, 2020, at Club 5/6, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Hubbard spoke about the importance of individuals retaining a strong sense of self, being prepared and building effective teams. Luke commemorates Women’s History Month annually by hosting a variety of public events that recognize contributions women have made in society and history.
 
 
 
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder

Airmen from the 56th Fighter Wing prepare to eat at a Women’s History Month luncheon March 3, 2020, at Club 5/6, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Women’s History Month highlights the accomplishments and contributions of American women throughout the history of the United States. Luke commemorates Women’s History Month annually by hosting a variety of public events to educate individuals about the historic milestones.
 
 
 

