Luke Days air show cancelled due to Coronavirus fears

Officials at Luke Air Force Base near Phoenix, Ariz., have made the decision to cancel Luke Days 2020 because of concerns over the Coronavirus.

The air show was scheduled for March 21 and 22.

The cancellation comes as federal, state and local officials are recommending people – especially those considered vulnerable – avoid large gatherings.

Luke Days is a biennial event that allows the public access to the base and the opportunity to see cutting-edge military aircraft, as well as vintage and civilian planes. This year’s headline act was to have been the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Aerial Display Team.

As fears over the spread of the virus throughout the United States rose, and more and more public events were cancelled, the base had added a ‘health update’ section to the air show webpage. It seems, however, that the addition of hand washing stations, freely available hand sanitizer, enhanced janitorial schedules, and encouraging patrons who were not feeling well was not enough.

If the base adheres to its usual schedule, the next Luke Days should be in March 2022.