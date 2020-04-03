Air Force A look back at fighter county – 2000s April 3, 2020 0 14 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp History office Wing personnel developed a community relations program, which resulted in the passage of landmark legislation on March 28, 2001. On that day, Arizona Gov. Jane Dee Hull signed a bill requiring compatible land use in areas affected by air operations not only at Luke AFB, but at military airports throughout the state. (Photo courtesy of 56th Fighter Wing) Maj. Troy Gilbert, an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot from at Balad Air Base, Iraq, was killed in an F-16 crash Nov. 27, 30 miles southwest of Balad AB. Major Gilbert was the standardization and evaluation chief for the 332nd Expeditionary Operations Group and was deployed from the 309th Fighter Squadron from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. A memorial service was held Dec. 3 at Balad AB, and a remembrance ceremony was held Dec. 6 at Luke AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo) The Air Force’s vision for replacing aging multirole Air Force and Navy aircraft was the joint strike fighter. Luke AFB was named on the short list to receive the jet because of the availability of the best tactical range in the world, the Barry M. Goldwater Range. (Airman Brooke Moeder) 1st Lt. Joshua Padgett completed an F-16 qualification course on March 8, 2000, making him the 50,000th graduate from fighter training since the base opened in 1941. (Photo courtesy of 56th Fighter Wing History office)