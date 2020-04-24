Second wave of 944th FW medics deploy to aid in coronavirus response

Advertisement

More than a dozen medical personnel from the 944th Medical and Aeromedical Staging Squadrons were mobilized this week in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Nurses and medical technicians with highly sought after skills for COVID-19 response departed Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 22, 2020, to join hundreds more Reservists already providing care to patients in and around the New York City area.

“I am in awe of the courage, commitment, and selflessness of our medical team,” said Lt. Col. Robert Barth, 944th MDS interim commander. “They are truly putting Americans before themselves in dealing with this crisis.”

This group of deploying 944th Fighter Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen is part of the larger Air Force Reserve mobilization of over 700 members who are providing support and critical care to Americans in some of the hardest hit communities in the country.

“I am so proud of all of you for stepping up to serve your fellow Americans,” said Col. James Greenwald, 944th Fighter Wing commander, as he addressed the departing members. “We know they are going to ask a lot of you, and we know that you are ready for anything.”

The deployed members will initially rally at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center before being assigned to assist medical staff in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

"I've never been more proud of our Reserve Citizen Airmen and how they've stepped up to support Americans," said Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee, AFRC commander and Chief of the Air Force Reserve. "The Air Force Reserve is designed to provide critical rapid response and this capability is on full display as we provide support where it's needed most."

























