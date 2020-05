Advertisement

Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder

Tech. Sgt. James Hayes, 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit instructor, marshals an F-35A Lightning II April 8 at Luke Air Force Base. Maintainers at Luke AFB enable the mission by launching and recovering aircraft, inspecting components and ensuring aircraft are serviceable to fly. Luke AFB is home to 77 F-16s and 98 F-35s, enabling assigned Airmen to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen.