Arizona National Guard personnel prepare for COVID-19 testing

Spec. Louis Mirabelli, 2-149th Det. 1 of Marana, conducts training for medical personnel who will soon facilitate official COVID-19 testing of Arizona National Guard members, May 6, 2020 at Papago Park Military Reservation, in Phoenix, Ariz. All guardsmen are expected to receive the test as directed by Gov. Doug Ducey and Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire, director of the Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, in order to maintain readiness amongst the force. (National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Kelly Greenwell)