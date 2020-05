Advertisement

F-35 Lightning II’s and F-16’s fly in formation May 1, 2020, during a national COVID-19 Total Force flyover at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The flyover included an aerial review over Luke Air Force Base followed by a morale flyover over Phoenix-Metro to demonstrate local military continued readiness during the national COVID-19 response, while saluting the American heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Louis Vega Jr.)