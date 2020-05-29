AMMO assembles inert munitions

(Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
Senior Airman Jorge Garofalo,
56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron conventional maintenance crew chief, prepares to assemble a GBU-10 inert bomb May 19, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th EMS assembled two inert GBU-10s in preparation for a static display. Airmen from the 56th EMS provide safe and reliable aircraft, equipment and munitions to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen.
Airman 1st Class Tyler Drummond, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron conventional maintenance crew chief, tightens a bolt on a GBU-10 inert bomb May 19, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. GBU-10s are laser-guided munition capable of delivering precision strikes at more than six miles from the drop point. Airmen from the 56th EMS provide safe and reliable aircraft, equipment and munitions to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
Senior Airman Jorge Garofalo, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron conventional maintenance crew chief, mounts a forward adapter to the nose of a GBU-10 inert munition May 19, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th EMS team assembled two inert munitions in less than an hour for a static display. Airmen from the 56th EMS provide safe and reliable aircraft, equipment and munitions to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
Senior Airman Jorge Garofalo, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron conventional maintenance crew chief, drills the wing assembly onto a GBU-10 inert munition May 19, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Munitions systems specialists assemble and process nonnuclear munitions and handle, store, transport, arm and disarm weapons systems. Airmen from the 56th EMS provide safe and reliable aircraft, equipment and munitions to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
Senior Airman Trenton Cluff, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron conventional maintenance crew chief, assembles a GBU-10 inert bomb May 19, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. A GBU-10 is a 2,000 pound, unpowered, laser-guided weapon that has a range of more than six miles. Airmen from the 56th EMS provide safe and reliable aircraft, equipment and munitions to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
Staff Sgt. Noah Dankocsik, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron conventional maintenance crew chief, tightens straps on a GBU-10 inert munition May 19, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. A GBU-10 is a 2,000 pound, unpowered, laser-guided weapon with a range of more than six miles. Airmen from the 56th EMS provide safe and reliable aircraft, equipment and munitions to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
Airman 1st Class Tyler Drummond, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron conventional maintenance crew chief, drills the wing assembly onto a GBU-10 inert munition May 19, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th EMS assembled two inert GBU-10s in preparation for a static display. Airmen from the 56th EMS provide safe and reliable aircraft, equipment and munitions to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)