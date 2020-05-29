AMMO assembles inert munitions

Advertisement

Senior Airman Jorge Garofalo, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron conventional maintenance crew chief, prepares to assemble a GBU-10 inert bomb May 19, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th EMS assembled two inert GBU-10s in preparation for a static display. Airmen from the 56th EMS provide safe and reliable aircraft, equipment and munitions to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen.