56th FW announces 1st quarter winners

The following individuals are quarterly award winners:

Airman: Senior Airman Omar Arguello, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit

NCO: Staff Sgt. Cody Burnett, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron

Senior NCO: Senior Master Sgt. Kristy Wiener, 56th Operations Support Squadron

Company grade officer: Capt. Christopher Cote, 56th Medical Support Squadron

Field grade officer: Maj. Amanda Hardy, 56th Medical Group

Civilian (Category I): Cynthia Primera, 56th Medical Operations Squadron

Civilian (Category II): Gary Brocksmith, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

Civilian (Category III): Robert Wilson, 56th MDOS

Key Spouse: Annette Griffin

Ceremonial Honor Guardsman: Senior Airman Devon Parshall, 61st AMU

Courtesy of 56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs