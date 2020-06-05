56th FW announces 1st quarter winners

Advertisement
The following individuals are quarterly award winners:
Airman: Senior Airman Omar Arguello, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit
NCO: Staff Sgt. Cody Burnett, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron
Senior NCO: Senior Master Sgt. Kristy Wiener, 56th Operations Support Squadron
Company grade officer: Capt. Christopher Cote, 56th Medical Support Squadron
Field grade officer: Maj. Amanda Hardy, 56th Medical Group
Civilian (Category I): Cynthia Primera, 56th Medical Operations Squadron
Civilian (Category II): Gary Brocksmith, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Civilian (Category III): Robert Wilson, 56th MDOS
Key Spouse: Annette Griffin
Ceremonial Honor Guardsman: Senior Airman Devon Parshall, 61st AMU
Courtesy of 56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs
