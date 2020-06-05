944th Fighter Wing Reservists promoted

Advertisement

The following individuals were promoted in May at Luke Air Force Base:

944th Maintenance Group:

Tech. Sgt. Kaillie Helart

944th Maintenance Squadron:

Chief Master Sgt. Jean Thomas

Tech. Sgt. Jon WIlson

944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:

Staff Sgt. Richard Esquivel

Staff Sgt. Gavin Mackenzie

Senior Airman Jacob Fritz

944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:

Airman Saryna Moore

944th Logistics Readiness Squadron:

Staff Sgt. Nathan Harris

Senior Airman Janel Thomas

944th Civil Engineer Squadron:

Tech. Sgt. Markie Brown

Senior Airman Shawn McElwee

Senior Airman Austin Resmerita

Senior Airman Bonny Aime Ndind Udo

Airman First Class Allan Di Lucia Santos