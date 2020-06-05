944th Fighter Wing Reservists promoted

Advertisement
The following individuals were promoted in May at Luke Air Force Base:
944th Maintenance Group:
Tech. Sgt. Kaillie Helart
944th Maintenance Squadron:
Chief Master Sgt. Jean Thomas
Tech. Sgt. Jon WIlson
944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:
Staff Sgt. Richard Esquivel
Staff Sgt. Gavin Mackenzie
Senior Airman Jacob Fritz
944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Airman Saryna Moore
944th Logistics Readiness Squadron:
Staff Sgt. Nathan Harris
Senior Airman Janel Thomas
944th Civil Engineer Squadron:
Tech. Sgt. Markie Brown
Senior Airman Shawn McElwee
Senior Airman Austin Resmerita
Senior Airman Bonny Aime Ndind Udo
Airman First Class Allan Di Lucia Santos
