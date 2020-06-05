DOD provides military housing residents with tenants Bill of Rights

Advertisement

Air Force privatized housing residents who want to exercise the rights outlined in the recently signed Tenant Bill of Rights will have several options to raise concerns and resolve issues.

Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark Esper and the service secretaries signed the Tenant Bill of Rights Feb. 25, empowering residents with processes to receive information, assistance, advocacy and insight into the housing maintenance work order processes.

The Tenant Bill of Rights commits the Defense Department to ensuring privatized housing tenants receive quality housing and fair treatment from the Military Housing Privatization Initiative project owners that operate and maintain privatized housing. These new rights became effective May 1, 2020, for current and future residents.

The Luke AFB team is fully committed to ensuring military service members, civilians, retirees, and their families enjoy safe, well maintained, quality homes and communities. Residents are asked to work with Balfour Beatty Communities (BBC) to resolve any concerns and follow the dispute process for resolution. The goal is to improve communication, ensure compliance and, if necessary, correct issues that affect the safety and well-being of the Luke AFB privatized housing residents. The 56th Fighter Wing Military Housing Office (MHO) provides oversight and works with BBC to ensure that required quality standards for safe and secure housing are met. These new rights will continue to help ensure 56th Fighter Wing Thunderbolts and their families have peace of mind knowing their concerns are being addressed.

The MHO is the 56th Fighter Wing point of contact for assisting military members and resolving landlord issues. In addition, they provide a wide range of professional and personalized housing assistance to military members and their families. For more information, contact Mr. Rodney Marks at 623-856-7643 or stop by his office collocated with BBC at the Community Center 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To view the Defense Department’s Tenant Bill of Rights in its entirety visit: https://media.defense.gov/2020/Feb/25/2002254968/-1/-1/1/MILITARY_HOUSING_PRIVATIZATION_INITIATIVE_TENANT_BILL_OF_RIGHTS.PDF.